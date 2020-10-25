https://newsbusters.org/blogs/culture/matt-philbin/2020/10/25/chestfeeding-breastfeeding-group-tweets-trans-support

Apparently, Sunday was The Day of the Deluded, AKA #PronounsDay on Twitter. As one would expect, the hashtag elicited many stupid and craven tweets from the kind of people that put “she, her” in their Twitter bio, and the kind of organizations that buff their woke credentials on social media.

But there was one tweet so breathtakingly dumb, so besides just about every point one can think of, that it beggars belief. It came from The La Leche League which, by its own description, “helps all families feed their babies human milk. Volunteers provide free support, education & promote a better understanding of breastfeeding.” So it’s a bunch of people who promote breastfeeding. A noble cause I’m sure (though some moms of my acquaintance are given to calling the group “The Breastapo” — they’re pretty zealous.)

So this tweet seems a bit … strange (apologies for not linking, but apparently, LLL blocked your humble author before he could do it):

LLL USA supports all breastfeeding, chestfeeding, & human milk feeding families, inclusive of race, ethnicity, immigration status, national origin, creed, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, family structure, primary language, ability, or socio-economic status.#PronounsDay

“Chestfeeding?” A graphic included in the tweet showed a gay rainbow flag that rapidly morphed into a number of other flags that probably symbolize marginalized groups or something. Maybe one is for chestfeeders or other “human milk feeding families.” Maybe there’s one for wealthy transgendered Portuguese-speaking Zororastrian septuagenarians of dubious immigration status whose nontraditional families are a polyglot of races. Unless they’re bottle feeders. You use baby formula, you’re dead to LLL.

Such pronouncements are, of course, an attempt to get out ahead of the trans bullies. Tampax had a similar tweet, and another company proudly announced last week that it was removing the universal female symbol from its feminine hygiene products. The cost of not denying biological reality is steep. Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has become a pariah for insisting that humans born with ladies parts are women, and that humans born without them are not. For its part, Twitter played mob enforcer and suspended accounts that came to Rowling’s defense.

Rowling and others argue that insisting that dudes pretending to be women are women is, in effect, erasing women. But the trans bullies will not be denied, and organizations like LLL and Tampax won’t even try.

Biology loses. You’ve had a nice run, ladies.

