The 2020 presidential election remains largely stable following the final presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

Trump gained a point among likely voters relative to last week to arrive at 44%, leaving a gap of seven percentage points behind Behind’s 51%.

Just the News Daily Poll With Scott Rasmussen

Rasmussen says the polling suggests Biden’s lead in the polls still indicates he will on Nov. 3 but that “the range of potential outcomes has shifted a bit.”

“With the best GOP turnout model, the president is back to within four points,” he said. “That’s still too much of a margin to make up in the Electoral College, but it’s close enough that a slight shift in the race could lead to another last-minute comeback.”

The survey of 1,842 Likely Voters was conducted by Rasmussen using a mixed mode approach from October 23-24, 2020. It included 828 Respondents who have already voted.

To see this poll’s cross-demographic tabulations and voter turnout models, click here.

To see this poll’s methodology and sample demographics, click here.

