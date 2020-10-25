https://redstate.com/lenny_mcallister/2020/10/25/rapping-your-brain-around-black-collaboration-with-trump-sensible-as-a-b-c-n268918
About The Author
Related Posts
Chinese Aggression: Chi-Coms Send 60,000 Soldiers to Northern India Border According to Mike Pompeo
October 11, 2020
CAGOP Refuses to Remove Ballot Collection Dropboxes; CA Dem Rep. Rouda Caught Doing the Same
October 15, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy