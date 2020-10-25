https://noqreport.com/2020/10/25/refocusing-on-burisma-joe-bidens-blatant-corruption-is-the-smoking-republicans-need-to-echo/

On the surface, it would seem like the Chinese connection to Hunter and Joe Biden is the smoking gun needed to demonstrate the former Vice President should not only be panned at the ballot box, but must also be investigated for selling out America. But with just over a week until election day, it’s better for Republicans to use the time left to focus on Burisma and Ukraine. The evidence is simply easier for average voters to digest because there is nothing ambiguous about it. Then-Vice President Joe Biden used his position of power over Ukraine to help his son and his family, period.

Here are the facts, corroborated by U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance, the initial media reports that preceded last year’s impeachment, and Joe Biden himself:

Despite having no redeeming qualities to warrant a position at a Ukrainian energy company, Burisma hired Hunter Biden in 2014 because of promised influence through his U.S. government connections, including then-Vice President Biden.

Burisma was under investigation and intense pressure from then-Prosecutor General of Ukraine Viktor Shokin over allegations of massive corruption.

An email (below) details the need for “deliverables” that would benefit Burisma co-founder Mykola “Nikolay” Zlochevsky. The email calls on Hunter Biden and other Rosemont Seneca officers to get U.S. officials to create a positive opinion for Burisma among Ukrainian leaders.

A month after the email calling for deliverables, Joe Biden pressured Ukraine to fire Shokin. He claims it was over corruption despite the fact that the United States had zero interests associated with Shokin other than Hunter Biden’s position on the board of Burisma. It should also be noted that Yuriy Lutsenko, the man chosen to replace Shokin, was previously convicted for embezzlement and abuse of office. Biden never called on him to be removed.

It doesn’t take very much discernment to see that then-Vice President Joe Biden was doing the bidding of Burisma on behalf of his son when he threatened to withhold a billion dollars in aid from Ukraine if they didn’t immediately fire Shokin. This is unambiguous corruption on the surface and only gets uglier the deeper one goes.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson referenced an email showing the expectations placed on Hunter Biden. These expectations were met by his father’s pressure to fire Shokin.

Burisma told Hunter they wanted “to close down any cases/pursuits against” its top official in Ukraine. Watch our report here.https://t.co/oJssXS6ADq — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 16, 2020

One America News’ Jack Posobiec released the email referenced by Carlson:

Connect with one of hundreds of physicians nationwide who believe in HCQ as a prophylaxis and treatment for COVID-19.

Here is the Burisma email @TuckerCarlson referenced about ‘closing down any cases.’ We need to bring the focus back to this Remember, Biden’s entire defense is that Burisma was not under investigation when he got the prosecutor fired https://t.co/0XYSqGQxFe pic.twitter.com/FK5GWPOjew — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 24, 2020

Hope, you are well. Thank you for the docs provided. I have analyzed them most carefully and came up with the following observations: the first thing is that the suggested scope of work is largely lacking concrete tangible results that we set out to achieve in the first place, mostly focusing on the process. Also, it doesn’t offer any names of top US officials here in Ukraine (for instance, US Ambassador) or Ukrainian officials (the President of Ukraine, chief of staff, Prosecutor General) as key targets for improving Nilolay’s case and his situation in Ukraine.

If, however, this is done deliberately to be on the safe and cautious side, I can understand the rationale. And if all parties in fact understand the true purpose f the BS engagement and all our joint efforts, it’s ok and we should proceed immediately.

My only concern is for us to be on the same page re our final goals. With this in mind, I would like us to formulate a list of deliverables, including, but not limited to: a concrete course of action, incl. meetings/communications resulting in high-ranking US officials in Ukraine (US Ambassador) and in US publicly or in private communications/comment expressing their “positive opinion” and support of Nikolay/Burisma to the highest level of decision makers here in Ukraine :President of Ukraine, president Chief of staff, Prosecutor General, etc

The scope of work should also include organization of a visit of a number of widely recognized and influential current and/or former US policy-makers to Ukraine in November aiming to conduct meetings with and bring positive signal/message and support on Nikolay’s issue to the Ukrainian top officials above with the ulitmate purpose to close down for any cases/pursuits against Nikolay in Ukraine.

Looking forward to your feedback!

Vadym

Payoffs and shady business deals from organizations associated with the Chinese Communist Party are arguably more profound stories to dig into, especially considering Biden’s potential dealings with them should he become president. If we had a couple of months to explore deeper and disseminate the information about it, that would be the path Republicans should take. But considering the closing window—over 50 million Americans have voted already—the Trump campaign and his supporters need to focus on the low-hanging fruit. That’s Burisma.

The left’s defense is to claim it’s all one giant conspiracy theory. It’s just “Russian disinformation” in the stories they’re telling voters. It does not help that too much focus is being placed on Hunter Biden’s personal demons as sex tapes with him smoking crack are spreading around the internet. These click-bait tactics are distractions from the reality that Joe Biden is very likely compromised and has almost certainly been paid off over the years by foreign interests that should disqualify him from being president.

The China connection to Biden is juicy. But the Burisma conspiracy is easily recognized corruption prima facie by Joe Biden on behalf of Hunter Biden. This is the smoking gun we need to get to voters before it’s too late.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

