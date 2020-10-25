https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/reports-president-trump-adds-maine-visit-sunday-schedule-campaign-stop-follow-new-hampshire-rally/

President Trump is not letting a moment go to waste as he campaigns for reelection. Turning what was supposed to be a day of (some rest) after three rallies on Saturday, the Trump campaign has reportedly added a follow-up visit to Bangor, Maine immediately after a 12:30 p.m. rally in Manchester, New Hampshire on Sunday. The New Hampshire rally had been the only campaign event scheduled for Sunday. Reports state Trump will land in Bangor at 2:30 p.m.

Trump is working to retain the second district electoral college vote he won by ten points in 2016 and perhaps boost Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) in her tight reelection bid. Trump lost Maine to Hillary Clinton by three points. The RCP average has Joe Biden up eleven points in Maine.

The AP’s Jonathan Lemire reported via Twitter Sunday morning, “The FAA has advised that on Sunday, beyond a planned rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, that President Trump may also visit Bangor, Maine — part of the state’s second congressional district, which awards its one electoral vote separately and went for Trump in 2016”

Vice President Pence campaigned in Maine’s second district on Monday.

Bangor Daily News reporter Michael Shepherd reports it is not clear if a rally is being planned, “I’d caution the people assuming this is a “rally” that we don’t actually know what it is right now. There’s some indication that Trump could make an off-site visit. #mepolitics…his isn’t being ticketed or noticed like a rally, for example. #mepolitics”

