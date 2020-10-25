https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/reports-wray-hunters-laptop-since-december-kept-secret-president-trump/

On Saturday Chinese G-TV released several images and video from Hunter Biden’s laptop including video and photos of his drug-induced sexual escapades.

Crack-addicted Hunter Biden was Joe Biden’s bagman for many of his multi-million dollar foreign pay-for-play schemes.

On Sunday Jack Posobiec and OANN broke the news that corrupt FBI Director Chris Wray hid this laptop from President Trump and the nation.

Axios reported on Sunday that it is likely that Wray will be fired immediately following the election.

