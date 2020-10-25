https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/right-trump-duke-tanner-releases-second-powerful-video-support-trump-release-federal-prison/

On Wednesday President Donald Trump granted clemency to former Gary, Indiana boxer Charles “Duke” Tanner.

Tanner was serving a 30 year sentence on federal drug and conspiracy convictions.

The Chicago Tribune reported:

Tanner said Thursday he found out he was getting released after the prison’s 4 p.m. stand up count Wednesday. After his release, he was taken to a hotel room. Friends later picked him up.

“They came to my cell and said, ‘We gotta take you.’ I said, ‘What’s going on?’ ‘You’re getting an immediate release,’” he said. “I got to say a prayer and praise God.”…

…“Make sure that the President knows how grateful I am,” Tanner said in a phone interview. “If you go to my boxing career, the second, third fight (was at the Trump-owned casino) in Gary,” he said. “That’s the same guy giving me my clemency.”

On Saturday night Duke Tanner recorded another video for President Donald Trump.

Duke Tanner thank his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and President Donald Trump for being back home after several years in prison.

Duke displayed his title belt he won at a Trump casino.

At the end of the video his friends say, “Right on, Trump!”

Duke has a Twitter page!

