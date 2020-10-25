https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/right-trump-duke-tanner-releases-second-powerful-video-support-trump-release-federal-prison/

On Wednesday President Donald Trump granted clemency to former Gary, Indiana boxer Charles “Duke” Tanner.

Tanner was serving a 30 year sentence on federal drug and conspiracy convictions.

The Chicago Tribune reported:

Tanner said Thursday he found out he was getting released after the prison’s 4 p.m. stand up count Wednesday. After his release, he was taken to a hotel room. Friends later picked him up. TRENDING: BREAKING: China’s GTV Releases Videos of Hunter Biden Sex Tapes while Smoking Crack “They came to my cell and said, ‘We gotta take you.’ I said, ‘What’s going on?’ ‘You’re getting an immediate release,’” he said. “I got to say a prayer and praise God.”… …“Make sure that the President knows how grateful I am,” Tanner said in a phone interview. “If you go to my boxing career, the second, third fight (was at the Trump-owned casino) in Gary,” he said. “That’s the same guy giving me my clemency.”

On Saturday night Duke Tanner recorded another video for President Donald Trump.

Duke Tanner thank his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and President Donald Trump for being back home after several years in prison.

Duke displayed his title belt he won at a Trump casino.

At the end of the video his friends say, “Right on, Trump!”

Duke Tanner recorded another message for @realDonaldTrump! President Trump has done more for black America than any President since Lincoln. Trump is reuniting families that Joe Biden RIPPED apart. We look forward to seeing what you do with your second chance, @DukeNext! pic.twitter.com/e4JYG0CTEj — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) October 25, 2020

Duke has a Twitter page!

My name is Duke Tanner I was locked up for nearly 20 years because of @JoeBiden’s crime bill! The Obama-Biden admin rejected my clemency case! President @realDonaldTrump set me free! Please RT my message to POTUS & follow my new account! God bless! #DukeGotNext https://t.co/cYGwOUMCCf — Duke Tanner (@DukeNext) October 25, 2020

