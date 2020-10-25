https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/schumer-filibuster-fails-amy-barrett-set-for-monday-night-vote/

Senate clears key hurdle to Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination, teeing up final vote Monday

Washington — Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court cleared its final procedural hurdle Sunday, setting up a final vote on her confirmation expected on Monday evening, just days before the presidential election.

The procedural vote — which starts the clock for 30 hours of debate on her confirmation — split 51-48, with GOP Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine joining Democrats in voting against limiting debate. Murkowski, however, said Saturday she will vote to confirm Barrett to the high court. A simple majority, 51 votes, was needed for the procedural motion to pass. Senator Kamala Harris of California, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, did not vote.

“The Senate is doing the right thing. We’re moving this nomination forward, and colleagues, by tomorrow night, we’ll have a new member of the United States Supreme Court,” Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor Sunday.

Schumer Filibuster Fails