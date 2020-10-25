https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/522663-schumer-warns-of-covid-19-danger-posed-by-pence-on-senate-floor

Senate Minority Leader Charles SchumerChuck SchumerTrump expressed doubt to donors GOP can hold Senate: report Trump announces opening of relations between Sudan and Israel Five takeaways on Iran, Russia election interference MORE (D-N.Y.) is warning colleagues to spend as little time on the Senate floor as possible in the wake of members of Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceOvernight Health Care: Following debate, Biden hammers Trump on coronavirus | Study: Universal mask-wearing could save 130,000 lives | Finger-pointing picks up in COVID-19 relief fight Democrats play defense, GOP goes on attack after Biden oil comments McConnell tees up Barrett nomination, setting up rare weekend session MORE’s staff and Senate GOP aides testing positive for COVID-19.

Schumer is sounding the alarm ahead of a final up-or-down vote on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney BarrettTrump expressed doubt to donors GOP can hold Senate: report Senators battle over Supreme Court nominee in rare Saturday session Sunday shows preview: Trump, Biden gear up for final sprint to Election Day MORE over which Pence, who is also the president of the Senate, is expected to preside in the chamber. That vote is expected Monday evening.

Schumer urged colleagues not to congregate on the Senate floor Sunday or Monday and to “cast your votes quickly and from a safe distance” in the wake of news that at least five people in Pence’s circle have tested positive for the virus, including the vice president’s chief of staff, Marc Short.

The Senate is scheduled to vote after 1 p.m. Sunday to advance Barrett’s nomination to a final vote.

The Democratic leader criticized Pence on Sunday for not following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for self-quarantining, despite heading the White House coronavirus task force.

“The Vice President is maintaining his campaign schedule and, inexplicably, intends to preside over the Senate chamber tomorrow evening. Their carelessness with the health and safety of their colleagues and Capitol employees mirrors their carelessness with the health and safety of Americans during this crisis,” Schumer wrote in a “Dear Colleague” letter.

Schumer said that “we have seen a number of reports of Republican staff testing positive for COVID-19” over the past couple days, noting this includes “members of a senator’s staff” and members of Pence’s team.

Two aides to Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerTwo Loeffler staffers test positive for COVID-19 BlackPAC rolls out Senate race endorsements for the first time Republicans scramble to shore up support in Ga. as Democrats gain MORE (R-Ga.) have also tested positive for coronavirus, though Loeffler announced Saturday that she tested negative.

“Considering the Republicans’ refusal [to] follow CDC guidelines regarding quarantining and contact tracing, I would recommend that you not congregate in the Senate chamber today and that you cast your votes quickly and from a safe distance,” Schumer wrote.

–Updated at 1:47 p.m.

