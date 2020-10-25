http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/X-MyItM2XYw/

During this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, batted down criticisms of his committee’s investigation of alleged wrongdoings of family and associates of former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee.

Johnson accused Biden of lying in his public denials.

“The vice president is lying again,” he said. “Check out page 78 of our report, where we show a company, a Chinese company, CEFC, transferred about $5 million to businesses controlled by Hunter Biden, $5 million. So, no, he’s lying. He’s lying about the fact that he said he never spoke to his son Hunter about his overseas business connections, flew over to China, had a handshake with Jonathan Li, who ended up being a business partner in Bohai Harvest RST, which was that investment firm.”

“We documented Amos Hochstein talked to the vice president about the glaring conflict of interest in Ukraine. The vice president then talked to Hunter to arrange a meeting with Amos Hochstein. So, the vice president has been caught in repeated lies over Biden Inc. about his family’s businesses.”

Johnson also slammed his colleague Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) for claiming he and his committee “spent millions” on their investigation.

“Chris Coons lied about me when he said we have spent millions,” Johnson added. “I haven’t spent a dime, other than my staff salary. This is what we do. We investigate things. It’s just normal Senate salary. We haven’t spent a dime more than just my basic committee budget.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

