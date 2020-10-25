https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/senate-advances-amy-coney-barrett-nomination-confirmation-expected-monday/

(CNBC) Senate Republicans on Sunday advanced Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court, clearing one of the final hurdles of the 48-year-old nominee’s confirmation process.

Barrett, a federal appeals court judge on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, is expected to be confirmed by the Senate on Monday.

Sunday’s procedural vote divided 51-48 largely along party lines. Two Republicans, Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, sided with Democrats.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

