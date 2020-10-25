https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/522714-senate-dems-hold-talkathon-to-protest-barretts-supreme-court-nomination

Senate Democrats are holding an hours-long talk-a-thon to protest Judge Amy Coney BarrettAmy Coney BarrettTrump expressed doubt to donors GOP can hold Senate: report Senators battle over Supreme Court nominee in rare Saturday session Sunday shows preview: Trump, Biden gear up for final sprint to Election Day MORE‘s Supreme Court nomination.

Democrats are vowing to hold the floor into Monday morning, as the Senate pulls an all-nighter ahead of a final vote to confirm Barrett to the Supreme Court.

“Senate Democrats are taking over the floor all night to fight this sham process by Senate Republicans. We will not stop fighting,” Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerTrump expressed doubt to donors GOP can hold Senate: report Trump announces opening of relations between Sudan and Israel Five takeaways on Iran, Russia election interference MORE (D-N.Y.) tweeted on Sunday night.

Democrats are powerless to prevent Barrett’s confirmation since every Republican senator except GOP Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsTrump expressed doubt to donors GOP can hold Senate: report Murkowski says she will vote to confirm Barrett to Supreme Court on Monday Biden’s oil stance jars Democrats in tough races MORE (Maine) — who doesn’t believe a vote should take place before the election — is expected to vote to confirm her on Monday.

But Democrats are using the floor speeches, which they are highlighting on social media, to try to build awareness and rail against the decision by Republicans to move just days before the election to fill the vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgMcConnell tees up Barrett nomination, setting up rare weekend session Jaime Harrison raises million in two weeks for South Carolina Senate bid Dozens of legal experts throw weight behind Supreme Court term limit bill MORE.

Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetCotton mocks NY Times over claim of nonpartisanship, promises to submit op-eds as test Democrats sense momentum for expanding child tax credit OVERNIGHT ENERGY: House Democrats tee up vote on climate-focused energy bill next week | EPA reappoints controversial leader to air quality advisory committee | Coronavirus creates delay in Pentagon research for alternative to ‘forever chemicals’ MORE (D-Colo.) argued that the Republicans were going to turn the Supreme Court “into just another politicized body” and that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump expressed doubt to donors GOP can hold Senate: report Senators battle over Supreme Court nominee in rare Saturday session Sunday shows preview: Trump, Biden gear up for final sprint to Election Day MORE (R-Ky.) “can’t or won’t think beyond narrow self-interest.”

“Ours is a Senate … where words have lost their meaning. Party advantage dictates every action. …Deliberation is no longer necessary because conclusions are all foregone,” Bennet added.

Sen. Jack Reed John (Jack) Francis ReedOvernight Defense: Armed Services chairman unsold on slashing defense budget | Democratic Senate report details ‘damage, chaos’ of Trump foreign policy | Administration approves .8B Taiwan arms sales Overnight Defense: Famed Navy SEAL calls Trump out | Yemen’s Houthi rebels free two Americans | Marines fire commander after deadly training accident Trump slight against Gold Star families adds to military woes MORE (D-R.I.) warned Republicans that by confirming Barrett they would create “lasting damage to both this institution and the Supreme Court.”

Sen. Robert Menendez Robert (Bob) MenendezWatchdog confirms State Dept. canceled award for journalist who criticized Trump Kasie Hunt to host lead-in show for MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ Senators ask for removal of tariffs on EU food, wine, spirits: report MORE (D-N.J.) called the GOP plan an “obscene power grab” that was “poisoning the well of the Senate.”

Barrett’s nomination comes four years after Republicans refused to give Merrick Garland Merrick Brian GarlandSenators battle over Supreme Court nominee in rare Saturday session McConnell tees up Barrett nomination, setting up rare weekend session Republicans advance Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination after Democrats boycott committee vote MORE, then-President Obama’s final Supreme Court nominee, a hearing or a vote.

Republicans argue that the political shift from 2016, when a Democrat was in the White House, to 2020, when Republicans control both the presidency and the Senate, is a key distinction that’s in line with precedent.

“The Senate is doing the right thing. We’re moving this nomination forward. By tomorrow night, we’ll have a new member of the United States Supreme Court,” McConnell said earlier Sunday on the Senate floor.

But Republicans will set a new record for how close to a presidential election a Supreme Court nominee can be confirmed. Previously the closest a Supreme Court nominee was confirmed was July.

“I agree with Mitch McConnell [who said] on the 13th of February, 2016, ‘The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court justice. Therefore this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president,'” said Sen. Angus King Angus KingCollins says running as Independent ‘crossed my mind’ Susan Collins and the American legacy Coordinated federal leadership is needed for recovery of US travel and tourism MORE (I-Maine).

“He said that eight months before the election. This confirmation if it takes place tomorrow, will be eight days before the election. It doesn’t pass the straight face test,” he added.

Several Democrats warned about the impact a 6-3 conservative Supreme Court could have on healthcare. Democrats worry that Barrett would vote to strike down the Affordable Care Act as part of a case set to be heard by the court on Nov. 10.

Barrett signaled during her confirmation hearing that she thought ObamaCare could survive even if the court strikes down the individual mandate, which was zeroed out by Senate Republicans as part of their tax bill.

“My Republican colleagues know they can count on her to provide the decisive fifth vote on the Supreme Court to strike down the ACA,” said Sen. Mazie Hirono Mazie Keiko HironoDurbin says he will run for No. 2 spot if Dems win Senate majority Democrats seem unlikely to move against Feinstein Senate Democrats call for ramped up Capitol coronavirus testing MORE (D-Hawaii).

Several Democratic senators have already spoken on Sunday night, with others indicating that they would plan to speak after midnight.

Sen. Bob Casey Robert (Bob) Patrick CaseyTwo Loeffler staffers test positive for COVID-19 Healthcare, retirement security seen as top issues for older voters, lawmakers say The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by Goldman Sachs – Two weeks out, Trump attempts to rally the base MORE (D-Pa.) said he would be speaking around 12:30 a.m.

“Senate Dems will never stop fighting for what’s right, which is why we’re holding the floor tonight in opposition to Judge Barrett’s nom,” he tweeted.

Sen. Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott MurphyOvernight Health Care: Trump takes criticism of Fauci to a new level | GOP Health Committee chairman defends Fauci | Birx confronted Pence about Atlas Senate Democrats call for ramped up Capitol coronavirus testing Senate Democrats seek to alleviate public concern about some results not being available on election night MORE (D-Conn.) said that he and Sen. Brian Schatz Brian Emanuel SchatzCoordinated federal leadership is needed for recovery of US travel and tourism Senate Democrats call for ramped up Capitol coronavirus testing Hillicon Valley: Facebook, Twitter’s handling of New York Post article raises election night concerns | FCC to move forward with considering order targeting tech’s liability shield | YouTube expands polices to tackle QAnon MORE (D-Hawaii) have the “graveyard shift.”

“Yes, we fight to the end. No hyperbole – it’s life or death stakes. [Schatz] and I have the graveyard shift overnight on the Senate floor. If you’re up between 2 and 5 a.m. tune in,” Murphy tweeted.

