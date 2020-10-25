https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/barrett?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Senate is set Monday to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, in a bipartisan vote in which no Democrats are expected to vote yes and Maine GOP Sen. Susan Collins says she will vote against the confirmation.

Republicans control 53 of the 100 Senate seats and will need a 51-vote majority to confirm President Trump’s nominee to the high court.

The GOP fortified its vote for the 48-year-old Barrett this weekend when Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she would support the nomination – giving her party a likely 52-vote majority.

Senators in a weekend session devoted much of their time giving speeches on the upper chamber’s floor, with Democrats continuing to arguing her appointment will jeopardize earlier high court decisions on such issues as abortion, gay marriage and the Affordable Care Act.

Democratic leaders are asking Vice President Mike Pence not to preside Monday’s proceeding, after several aides recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Barrett, if confirmed as expected, will have passed her Senate vetting process and remarkable speed. She was officially nominated by Trump on Sept. 26 – just eight days after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Democrats and others objected to Republicans filling an empty high-court seat in the final weeks of the election, despite the party having the constitutional authority.

The Senate Judiciary Committee last recommended Barrett for a final chamber vote, with all 12 Republican members voting yes, and none of panel’s 10 Democrats voting yes.

