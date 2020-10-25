https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/seriously-hack-reporter-leslie-stahl-tells-donald-trump-no-biden-scandal/

It should be clear at this point that Lesley Stahl’s main job description is to lie to the American people.

On Sunday President Trump confronted Leslie Stahl from “60 Minutes” on the Biden family scandal.

Lesley’s response: “He’s not. No! C’mon!”

Stahl then denied that the Obama regime spied on the Trump campaign.

This was adisgraceful interview. “60 Minutes” has NO DESIRE to report the truth anymore.

“I wish you would interview Joe Biden like you interview me,” President Trump says to Lesley Stahl. https://t.co/ZM8BR1sn39 pic.twitter.com/mSfVFqZuOm — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 26, 2020

In the past 10 days documents of pay-for-play and criminal drug use have surfaced from the Hunter Biden laptop from hell.

We can confirm — THERE IS MUCH MORE TO COME!

Someone needs to contact Stahl in about 8 days.

Lesley Stahl is the Dan Rather of 2020. https://t.co/AXF3K7cM4f — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 26, 2020

