With nine days left before the 2020 election, former Vice President Joe Biden is off the campaign trail without any in-person events scheduled.

On Sunday, Biden’s campaign called a “lid” on in-person campaigning for the day. A “lid” usually also means the campaign will not conduct press conferences or dispense press releases the remainder of the day. Biden’s campaign clarified that this was not a “full lid” since the former vice president would speak to supporters late-Sunday evening at a virtual “I will vote” concert.

Given that the general election is slightly more than a week away, the news of Biden’s “lid” elicited rebuke on social media from some reporters and supporters of President Donald Trump.

Joe Biden at 9am: “9 days until the election. Let’s go!” Joe Biden at 9:01am: *calls a lid for the day* — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) October 25, 2020

In less than two weeks the American people can put a lid on ultimate Swamp Creature Joe Biden’s career https://t.co/yrk8VGSKp0 — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) October 25, 2020

More than a few were quick to note that the Democrat nominee’s schedule stands in stark contrast to that of Trump, who has increased his travel in recent weeks as the general election has kicked into gear. On Sunday alone, Trump is scheduled to appear at a get out to vote rally in New Hampshire, before traveling to neighboring Maine. Following that, Trump is scheduled to return to the White House where he and the first family will host a Halloween event.

Despite having what some believe to be a “light” public schedule, Biden has recently mocked Trump for appearing to struggle to walk down a ramp during a commencement ceremony at West Point this year. The former vice president repeated the attack last month when asked about his fitness to be commander-in-chief.

“I’m not the guy who can’t run up or down the platform, the ramp to get to deliver a commencement speech in an academy,” Biden said.

