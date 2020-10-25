https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/squad-advocated-supreme-court-expansion-after-senate-voted-confirm-barrett?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

As the U.S. Senate on Monday voted 52-48 to confirm Trump-appointed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to serve on the nation’s nine-member Supreme Court, the four progressive congresswomen comprising the so-called Squad advocated for increasing the number of justices on the nation’s high court.

“Expand the court,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York tweeted.

Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota echoed Ocasio-Cortez’s sentiment.

“Remember that Republicans have lost 6 of the last 7 popular votes, but have appointed 6 of the last 9 justices,” Omar tweeted. “By expanding the court we fix this broken system and have the court better represent the values of the American people.”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan also tweeted her support for the concept.

“We are going to take back the White House & Senate next week with a resounding mandate from the people to fight back against Trump’s illegitimately stacked judiciary. We must expand the Court if we’re serious about the transformational change the people are crying out for,” Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan tweeted.

Rep. Ayanna Presley of Massachusetts retweeted a video calling for court expansion.

After the Senate’s confirmation vote on Monday night, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administered the Constitutional oath to Barrett during a White House ceremony. Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the judicial oath during a private ceremony on Tuesday, after which Barrett will be permitted to participate in her new role on the court.

