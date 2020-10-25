http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/FBVo-p9tVnw/

President Donald Trump on Sunday recalled recovering from the coronavirus prompting supporters at a New Hampshire rally to shout “Super Trump!

The president recalled traveling to Walter Reed Hospital after contracting the coronavirus where he was treated with an antibody drug developed by Regeneron.

“The following morning, I felt so good; I felt like Superman,” Trump recalled. “I wanted to get back; I didn’t want to cancel anything.”

The crowd responded to the president by repeatedly chanting “Super Trump!”

The president said he was sometimes concerned about contracting the virus as he continued his presidential duties, but that it was important to keep doing his work.

“I can’t put myself in a basement for the next year and a half,” Trump said. “You’re president, you got to do your job.”

