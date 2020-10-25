http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/n_nISBu86og/

A 21-year-old man allegedly murdered by Afghan migrants aboard a bus was stabbed 99 times, according to a Swedish prosecutor.

The prosecutor revealed details while announcing that three Afghan migrants, a man and his two sons, have been charged with the July killing.

Prosecutor Lindha Strömberg said that the stabbing in Kiruna was likely planned and not a random assault.

“He was cycling after work when they attacked him. He then fled in a panic, running through a residential area and, I believe, sought shelter on the bus. They’ve followed him and cut him down,” Strömberg told newspaper Aftonbladet.

“It was a massive assault. The coroner found 99 stab wounds,” Strömberg said and added that the victim, 21-year-old Reza Hoseini, had worked at the same business as the wife of the father, a 46-year-old Afghan national.

“The father believed that his wife was having a relationship with the victim. He had been out of work for quite some time. He brought his sons along [to the attack]. I think it indicates an honour motive when you bring family members with you,” prosecutor Strömberg said.

Since their arrest in July, the youngest son confessed to the murder, while the other admitted to assaulting the 21-year-old. The father, meanwhile, has claimed he is innocent of any crime and that the 21-year-old attacked his sons first.

Honour culture and honour-based violence have become a major problem in Sweden in recent years, with a 2017 report claiming that as many as 240,000 young people in the country were subject to honour culture.

In 2016, a murder linked to honour culture that saw a man stab his wife 66 times and cut off her nose and upper lip.

