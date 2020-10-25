https://www.dailywire.com/news/tapper-grills-pelosi-for-refusing-to-pass-covid-19-relief-bill-you-could-take-yes-for-an-answer

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) struggled during a CNN interview on Sunday to answer why she is refusing to pass a COVID-19 relief bill to help struggling Americans.

CNN’s Jake Tapper noted during the segment that the Trump administration has “moved closer” to Pelosi’s positions “on lots of issues” in an effort to help the country, which Pelosi denied.

“And also same thing, they keep moving the goalposts,” Pelosi claimed. “They, every time they say we move the goalposts, that means they’re projecting what they did.”

“I get that you’re waiting for it on paper. But it just seems like, you’re winning. I mean, that’s what it seems like to me,” Tapper said. “I’m looking at all the things that the White House is moving forward to your position on. And it seems like you could take yes for an answer.”

Tapper made mention of the fact that poverty levels have surged as tens of millions of Americans have gone on unemployment benefits due to the pandemic.

Tapper also noted that three Democratic governors have urged Pelosi and others to put political differences aside and pass a “much-needed COVID-19 relief bill.”

“In addition, one of your own members, Congressman Max Rose, said this week that the Democratic Party needs to learn, to a certain extent, how to declare victory and go home,” Tapper said. “You’re getting a lot of messages from Democrats saying: This is good enough. We need to say yes.”

JAKE TAPPER, CNN HOST: So, we know that the White House has moved closer to your position on lots of issues, coronavirus testing, contact tracing strategy, unemployment benefits, local government — local government… NANCY PELOSI, HOUSE SPEAKER: No, no. Excuse me. They haven’t yet. TAPPER: They haven’t? PELOSI: That’s what we’re waiting for. We’re waiting for the final yes. TAPPER: Well, they — so, they said they would. PELOSI: But they haven’t yet. TAPPER: And you’re waiting to see it on paper. PELOSI: They haven’t yet. And also same thing, they keep moving the goalposts. They — every time they say we move the goalposts, that means they’re projecting what they did. But let’s just — let’s be hopeful. We’re nine days before an election. TAPPER: Yes. PELOSI: We’re trying to unify the country. And one way to do it is to come together to crush the virus, so that we can open our economy, open our schools, feed our people, 17 million children food-insecure in our country. TAPPER: Right. I… PELOSI: But, again, the answer is, crush the virus. TAPPER: So, I get that. But it just seems like they keep moving closer and closer. PELOSI: They don’t. TAPPER: I get that you’re waiting for it on paper. But it just seems like, you’re winning. I mean, that’s what it seems like to me. I’m looking at all the things that the White House is moving forward to your position on. And it seems like you could take yes for an answer. PELOSI: Well, as soon as they say, this is it. We — in our negotiations, yes, that is the case. But then they take it back. And when they come back, it isn’t always — it isn’t what we anticipated. So, I’m hoping, tomorrow, Monday, the secretary — I — I sent over on Friday the list of the concerns that we still had about, what are — what is the answer? What is the answer? What is the answer? And my understanding is, he will be reviewing that over the weekend, and we will have some answers on Monday. TAPPER: So, more than 23 million Americans are on unemployment benefits right now, as you know. PELOSI: Yes. TAPPER: One study shows the poverty rate is higher now than it’s been in the whole pandemic. PELOSI: Exactly. TAPPER: Three Democratic governors in the Midwest, Whitmer of Michigan, Evers of Wisconsin, and Walz of Minnesota, three Democratic governors wrote to you, President Trump, and other congressional leaders saying, among other things — quote — “We implore you to put differences aside and agree to another much needed COVID-19 relief bill.” PELOSI: Right. TAPPER: In addition, one of your own members, Congressman Max Rose, said this week that the Democratic Party needs to learn, to a certain extent, how to declare victory and go home. You’re getting a lot of messages from Democrats saying: This is good enough. We need to say yes. PELOSI: Welcome to my world. That is not a lot of messages, although I respect each and every one of them. The fact is, if we don’t agree to the science to crush the virus, if they did what is in our bill that science dictates that we do, then, if we do that, we can lower the incidence of the virus in certain areas, open schools, open businesses and the rest. If we don’t, we’re just giving money to the president to spend any way he wants. And that has not been in furtherance of crushing the virus. So, again, in terms of — we all want an agreement. Nobody wants it more than the House Democrats. We represent these people. We have been fighting for food for the hungry… TAPPER: Right. PELOSI: … rent assistance for those who may be evicted. But, most importantly, we really have to stop the spread of the virus. TAPPER: So… PELOSI: And it’s, what, nine months later. TAPPER: Yes, no, I hear you. PELOSI: … and they still will — have refused to honor science with the solutions. And then, of course, we’re praying for the vaccine, and, hopefully, that will be soon. TAPPER: Yes. PELOSI: But many more people will die in the meantime.

