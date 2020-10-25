https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/25/thatll-show-those-trump-supporting-nuns-resist-loser-rekt-for-bullying-and-doxxing-nuns-who-attended-trump-rally/

That’ll teach those nuns!

Former GOP and absolute toad Peter Vroom was so outraged by three nuns who attended a Trump rally in Ohio that he wanted to FIND THEM. How DARE those nuns support the only president to actually take on Planned Parenthood … the nerve of those broads.

One “nun” with face mask removed. pic.twitter.com/Rw7CoGJEI5 — Peter Vroom 📫🌊 (@PeterVroom1) October 24, 2020

And one removed her mask! QUICK, GRAB YOUR TORCHES AND PITCHFORKS.

Of course, coordinated with Breitbart:

“The purple and white habits are worn by the Children of Mary order.They also wore the Trump campaign black

MAGA masks, typically offered to supporters who sit behind the president during the coronavirus pandemic.”https://t.co/aPkVSnBiQI — Peter Vroom 📫🌊 (@PeterVroom1) October 24, 2020

From Breitbart:

The three nuns wearing purple and white habits folded their hands in prayer, held rosaries during the rally, and raised up the Bible as Trump took the stage. The purple and white habits are worn by the Children of Mary order. They also wore the Trump campaign black MAGA masks, typically offered to supporters who sit behind the president during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now Peter thinks that since Breitbart wrote about the nuns that they were in a way ‘doxxing’ them as well.

Yeah, reading through his tweets we’re starting to think he’s not that bright either.

Doxxing looks more like this.

The 3 nuns attending Trump’s rally in Ohio today are from the order of the Children of Mary in Cincinnati, OH. Here’s a comparison of their picture from the rally today without face masks and a picture from their website. I am not using their names.https://t.co/MirzY3KzDc pic.twitter.com/HYMnlfiwHF — Peter Vroom 📫🌊 (@PeterVroom1) October 25, 2020

Oh, what a nice guy not dropping their names. But he was sure to tell a website full of millions and millions of haters where they could find these evil nuns.

UNFORTUNATELY, NUNS DISAGREE WITH PETER POLITICALLY.

The nerve.

Bizarre and disgusting. Positioning nuns wearing MAGA masks directly behind @realDonaldTrump at his Ohio rally. Are they praying for the hundreds of thousands of COVID deaths Trump is responsible for? pic.twitter.com/VossnghjnP — Peter Vroom 📫🌊 (@PeterVroom1) October 24, 2020

We see a whole lot of bizarre and disgusting here but it’s not the nuns in the MAGA masks, Pete.

Tom Arnold chimed in.

They’re in the front row dude. Showboating. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) October 25, 2020

Right?! If only those nuns knew their place and sat in the back quietly.

PS: If anyone knows about showboating it’s Tom Arnold, just sayin’.

Peter also seems to think Trumpists (what a lovely term) are riled up because he used a Breitbart article to act like a jackass … he was of course, wrong, especially about the wind going out of their sails.

The Trumpists are riled up tonight after I confirmed a Breitbart story that identified the OH Trump rally nuns as real and not Halloween nuns, from the Children of Mary order. When I told them my source was Breitbart, a lot of wind went out of their sails.https://t.co/aPkVSnBiQI — Peter Vroom 📫🌊 (@PeterVroom1) October 25, 2020

Take a look:

Breitbart didn’t name their order, you did that. Breirbart didn’t circle their faces and point them out, you did that, you goon. — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) October 25, 2020

Why would that be? If Breitbart published their identities, they are assholes as well. See how that works? — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) October 25, 2020

No, we just think it’s an asshole move to dox nuns for supporting a candidate.

But assholes gonna asshole, and you did not disappoint. pic.twitter.com/GlxN2ruBiM — Dwarfclone (@CloneDwarf) October 25, 2020

I fail to see where Breitbart doxxed them. They said three nuns were sitting behind Trump, and the outfits they were wearing pointed to the fact that they were from a certain monastery. Who needed to know more? — Dr. Scary Protest Beard (@llcthecableguy) October 25, 2020

You are a piece of crap @PeterVroom1

You are not former gop, you never was one! — Tim(not Zach) ex moderate dem (@20ZachMoore13) October 25, 2020

No, the wind doesn’t leave any sail. You have very different intentions from Breitbart. You are a disgusting POS, who wants to get people hurt and cancelled. That’s the bottom line, and people aren’t too stupid to see through that. You just think they are. — Hunter (@Theone2and3) October 25, 2020

Decent people are revolted that you would doxx nuns. This lame attempt to walk it back just proves their point.#SocialismKills #DemocratLies #DemocratsHateAmerica — Reality Hammer | Data Analytics Gunslinger | Prime (@realityhammer) October 25, 2020

Stop trying to hurt nuns, you vile pos. — American Occidentalist (@AmericanOccidnt) October 25, 2020

We are not riled up. We are just disgusted that you think it’s a good idea to dox nuns. — Lulu L’estrange (@StandByTheJams) October 25, 2020

How do you not see the difference between, “local lad, Jimmy Smith, builds playground for boyscout project” And, “Jimmy Smith is the lad who built over the goose nesting ground! ID confirmed by local paper! Here’s a picture of the monster! His name is Jimmy!!” — 🧟‍♀️ Zombie Christ(ine Price) 🧟‍♀️ (@PstafarianPrice) October 25, 2020

But why do it? Why is it so astonishing that nuns have political views? They’re adult women and their vows do not preclude them from having opinions and expressing them. Is this some weird ‘name and shame’ exercise? — Peter Ford (@mrpford) October 25, 2020

You called them bizarre and disgusting. Simply because they were Catholic nuns. Shame on you. I’ll tell you what IS bizarre and disgusting, aborting babies at 20 weeks & beyond. That may be why those nuns are firmly in Trump’s camp, praying the rosary for the soul of our nation. — MyFavoritePeopleCallMeMimi 🇺🇸 (@marley8174) October 25, 2020

And on and on and on.

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

***

Related:

‘CNN spread actual Russian disinformation’: Liz Harrington leaves Christiane Amanpour SPEECHLESS during interview about Hunter Biden’s laptop (watch)

Holy WOW! National Daily Black Likely Voter Job Approval numbers for Trump over the past 5 days OFF THE CHARTS (ruh-roh Dems!)

‘Ok, cupcake, now where’s my drink?’ AOC raging about Repubs disrespecting her name and title BACKFIRES spectacularly

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

