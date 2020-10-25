https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/25/this-story-isnt-going-away-jim-treacher-shares-several-tweets-that-prove-media-are-panicking-over-hunter-biden-story/

The more the media ignore the Hunter Biden story, the more attention it gets.

Sort of like when Twitter locked the NY Post for sharing the first story and suspended people who tried to share it? Their actions alone made far more people aware of the story than if they had just left it alone. But their desperation to bury it, to stop it, to hide it, and to punish anyone sharing it makes it all the more damning.

Jim Treacher shared several tweets from our pals in the media and you can see the panic because they are starting to realize this story isn’t just going away.

Yup.

They are.

And they should be.

Smear.

Russian disinformation.

They definitely need some new talking points.

HA HA HA HA HA

They haven’t been journalism for years, dude.

This one is our favorite.

LAPTOP OF DISTRACTION.

Although to be honest, laptop from Hell was pretty damn good too.

