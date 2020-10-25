http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/owOzSXWdTr4/

Thousands of people drove through the I-275 loop near Cincinnati, Ohio, Saturday for a second parade supporting President Donald Trump over the past few weeks.

The parade started at 10 a.m. and lasted until 12 p.m., with some spectators saying the parade was a packed line of cars, Cincinnati.com reported.

WAVE reported that the caravan of cars began at the Mineola Pike Shell Station exit and ended their journey at the Turkeyfoot Road exit.

Participants were asked to keep their flashers on and stay in the middle lane to reduce disruption to the traffic flow.

“We just want to keep America great and keep our oil companies and protect our children and our nation and our retirement, social security, everything. That’s what means the most to us. We’re going to have seven grandchildren in January, and we’re looking out for them,” Amy Ryle of Versailles, Indiana, told WAVE.

Decorated vehicles were spotted throughout the I-275 loop.

Thousands of people drove around the I-275 loop in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Saturday for the second caravan Trump parade. https://t.co/SqGosCSmWR — wave3news (@wave3news) October 24, 2020

Thousands drive around I-275 loop for second Trump caravan parade https://t.co/RuHW9McoYj — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 24, 2020

2nd Trump Caravan Parade Occurs on I-275 Loop, Thousands Take Part https://t.co/RDVmvoE1xh — Arevalo & Meyers (@MexUSAInmigrant) October 25, 2020

The rules were similar to that of the first caravan, which took place on September 12 and drew thousands of Trump supporters.

A similar event took place on September 6, where Trump supporters traveled 87 miles through Indiana and Ohio.

