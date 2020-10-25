https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/thousands-supporters-show-president-trumps-off-record-stop-levant-maine-announced-last-minute-video/

President Trump made an “off the record” visit to Levant, Maine Sunday afternoon after his MAGA rally in New Hampshire.

The President’s visit to Maine was announced at the last minute and thousands of supporters still showed up to the event.

Trump lost Maine to Hillary Clinton in 2016 by three points.

The RCP average has Joe Biden up eleven points in Maine.

President Trump traveled to Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, Maine, the Bangor Daily News reported.

“President Donald Trump will visit the Bangor area today as part of a late addition to his campaign schedule. He will land at Bangor International Airport at 2:30 p.m. and head to Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, according to a source familiar with the president’s plans.”

Look at that crowd!

Here’s Video from the Farmer’s Market–

