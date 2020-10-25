https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/thousands-supporters-show-president-trumps-off-record-stop-levant-maine-announced-last-minute-video/

President Trump made an “off the record” visit to Levant, Maine Sunday afternoon after his MAGA rally in New Hampshire.

The President’s visit to Maine was announced at the last minute and thousands of supporters still showed up to the event.

The FAA has advised that on Sunday, beyond a planned rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, that President Trump may also visit Bangor, Maine — part of the state’s second congressional district, which awards its one electoral vote separately and went for Trump in 2016 — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) October 24, 2020

Trump lost Maine to Hillary Clinton in 2016 by three points.

The RCP average has Joe Biden up eleven points in Maine.

President Trump traveled to Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, Maine, the Bangor Daily News reported.

“President Donald Trump will visit the Bangor area today as part of a late addition to his campaign schedule. He will land at Bangor International Airport at 2:30 p.m. and head to Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, according to a source familiar with the president’s plans.”

Look at that crowd!

WATCH:

WATCH:

A last minute stop in Maine—and thousands of Great American Patriots came out to support President Trump, as word began to spread throughout the community that he was coming. Absolutely incredible! https://t.co/zqgeZMtyiF #VOTE #MAGA🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/BmLxp6uiRo — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) October 25, 2020

Here’s Video from the Farmer’s Market–

[embedded content]

