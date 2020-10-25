https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/thousands-rally-president-trump-beverly-hills-california-video/
Thousands of Trump supporters gathered in Beverly Hill, California on Saturday for another massive Trump rally!
It was a diverse and energized crowd of MAGA supporters.
Ari David was there and provided us with video from the event.
Advertisement – story continues below
Here’s more video.
TRENDING: BREAKING: China’s GTV Releases Videos of Hunter Biden Sex Tapes while Smoking Crack[embedded content]
This was the third Trump rally in recent weeks in Beverly Hills.
The California Trump supporters are ENERGIZED this year.
Advertisement – story continues below
Here is our previous coverage from Beverly Hills.