Thousands of Trump supporters gathered in Beverly Hill, California on Saturday for another massive Trump rally!

It was a diverse and energized crowd of MAGA supporters.

Ari David was there and provided us with video from the event.

Here’s more video.

This was the third Trump rally in recent weeks in Beverly Hills.

The California Trump supporters are ENERGIZED this year.

Here is our previous coverage from Beverly Hills.

