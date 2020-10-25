https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/thousands-rally-president-trump-beverly-hills-california-video/

Thousands of Trump supporters gathered in Beverly Hill, California on Saturday for another massive Trump rally!
It was a diverse and energized crowd of MAGA supporters.

Ari David was there and provided us with video from the event.

[embedded content]

Here’s more video.

TRENDING: BREAKING: China’s GTV Releases Videos of Hunter Biden Sex Tapes while Smoking Crack

[embedded content]

This was the third Trump rally in recent weeks in Beverly Hills.
The California Trump supporters are ENERGIZED this year.

Here is our previous coverage from Beverly Hills.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...