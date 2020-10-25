https://twitchy.com/jacob-38/2020/10/25/times-plan-to-reimagine-capitalism-sounds-a-lot-like-joe-bidens-plan-to-transition-from-the-oil-industry/

TIME is promoting one of its recently-published pieces about how we can have “a better economy” if only we will “reimagine capitalism.” It sounds a lot like Joe Biden’s stated plan to reimagine the oil industry.

A better economy is possible. But we need to reimagine capitalism to do it https://t.co/0mKGaYgIWA — TIME (@TIME) October 25, 2020

If the economy does well, they will say it is successful despite capitalism. If the economy struggles, they will say it is because of capitalism.

Reimagined capitalism has never been tried before. https://t.co/kF9ejso7sO — Sam Valley (@SamValley) October 25, 2020

This read is so wrong. https://t.co/CUILYIjsJ7 — Patrick Murray (@PatrickMurray44) October 25, 2020

Capitalism is a reimagining of the many economic and governmental failures that preceded it.

Reimagine capitalism. By which he means we need to imagine complete government control of the economy. https://t.co/WJbfhbTvA9 — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) October 25, 2020

Because this worked so well those other times. https://t.co/zfo0W0vYHi — Philip of the Plains (@StPlains) October 25, 2020

Capitalism is resource allocation via freedom and choice, supported by protection of property rights. There is no re-imagining that. What we need is the Govt to stop interfering in the free markets and have everyone wrongly label that “capitalism”. https://t.co/SVYzsg2Qnz — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) October 25, 2020

No. We. Don’t. Instead, we must reject cronyism, corporatism AND government intrusion in small business and independent contracting work. That’s how you unlock people’s potential and uplift individuals from poverty. https://t.co/9rRW6o9amZ — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) October 25, 2020

The U.S. became the most prosperous nation on earth because its founders imagined the human ingenuity, creativity and innovation that could be unleashed in a system of government in which entrepreneurship, enterprising and capitalizing were less restricted.

