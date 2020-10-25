https://twitchy.com/jacob-38/2020/10/25/times-plan-to-reimagine-capitalism-sounds-a-lot-like-joe-bidens-plan-to-transition-from-the-oil-industry/

TIME is promoting one of its recently-published pieces about how we can have “a better economy” if only we will “reimagine capitalism.” It sounds a lot like Joe Biden’s stated plan to reimagine the oil industry.

If the economy does well, they will say it is successful despite capitalism. If the economy struggles, they will say it is because of capitalism.

Capitalism is a reimagining of the many economic and governmental failures that preceded it.

The U.S. became the most prosperous nation on earth because its founders imagined the human ingenuity, creativity and innovation that could be unleashed in a system of government in which entrepreneurship, enterprising and capitalizing were less restricted.

