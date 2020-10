https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/25/tiny-violins-assemble-greg-gutfeld-has-just-4-words-for-sacha-baron-cohen-whos-furious-with-facebook-for-daring-to-censor-him/

We told you earlier this month about 50 Cent tweeting “vote for Trump,” and the reason is that he finds Joe Biden tax plans less than appealing:

White liberal Chelsea Handler is now attempting to shame 50 Cent into switching his vote:

On Friday’s #FallonTonight, @50cent’s ex-girlfriend, @ChelseaHandler, scolded him: “I had to remind him that he was a black person, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump.” If he denounces Trump, “I might be willing to go for another spin, if you know what I’m talking about” pic.twitter.com/bILbTsK7R0 — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) October 24, 2020

Handler also said she’d pay 50 Cent’s taxes if he votes for Biden:

This offer stands until November 3rd, Curtis. https://t.co/MVjrLmUFXJ — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 23, 2020

Is that even legal? In any case, there’s a lot of “Joe Biden” in that approach from Handler:

This makes the 2nd white person to claim: “If you don’t vote for Biden, you ain’t black!” https://t.co/1iFdnzj2n5 — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) October 24, 2020

Isn’t it ironic:

“I had to remind him that he was a black person”

Said the white woman, scolding a black man for voting the wrong way. https://t.co/jmnGFDQqgp — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) October 24, 2020

Read this slowly and carefully; Illuminating. It really is how many Democrats think. https://t.co/qzOqklPd2j — Kelly D Johnston (@johnston_kelly) October 24, 2020

The lack of self-awareness and her own bigotry still stuns me even though I come to expect it. https://t.co/KNDuzxrerZ — A Corona of Infinite Facepalms (@Roykirk) October 24, 2020

And liberals like Handler then project it onto Republicans.