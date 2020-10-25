https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/toxic-cdc-staffers-say-morale-inside-public-health-agency-plummeted-pandemic/

(NBC NEWS) Months of mixed messages, political pressure and public gaffes about Covid-19 have caused morale at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to turn “toxic,” said four current and two former CDC staffers, with one saying the election could be a “tipping point” for a mass exodus if President Donald Trump wins.

“The house is not only on fire,” said a veteran CDC staffer who did not want to be named for fear of retribution. “We’re standing in ashes.”

Current and former CDC employees told NBC News that career staffers are still struggling to influence key decisions on the pandemic as new daily Covid-19 cases soar nationwide, but are overruled by Trump appointees when politics intrudes.

