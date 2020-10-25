https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/eight-days-go-trump-will-spend-monday-campaigning-pennsylvania?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump will on Monday make three stops in Pennsylvania – underscoring how critical the swing state (and its 20 Electoral College votes) is to him and Democratic rival Joe Biden winning the election with election day on Nov. 3.

Trump, whose trailing Biden in most national polls by single digits, begins the day with several back-to-back rallies in Allentown, Lititz, and Martinburg. In Allentown, he will address American workers, and after make several stops before ending the day in Martinburg, which is two hours west of Harrisburg.

In 2016, Trump won Pennsylvania by just over 44,000 votes, or 0.72% of the ballots case in the state. It was the narrowest margin of victory for a presidential candidate in Pennsylvania in more than 175 years.

Generally, polls across the board show Biden up over President Trump in Pennsylvania. Currently FOX News’ polls show Biden ahead by three points in Pennsylvania, while CNN’s poll shows Biden up by 10 points. Conservative leaning polling company Trafalgar, is reporting Biden up by two points, and Real Clear Politics shows Biden up by just over five points. On average, the race has been tightening in Pennsylvania over the last month.

Trump is hoping to tighten to the gap that shows the former vice president ahead of him in the keystone state.

Meanwhile, the Biden campaign has released no events on the former vice president’s schedule for Monday. Though, he is expected to visit key states this week. On Tuesday, he will be in Georgia.

Vice President Mike Pence, meanwhile, will travel to Minnesota — a state the Trump campaign is hoping to flip red this election — for campaign rally in Hibbing.

Joe Biden’s running mate, California Senator Kamala Harris, has no events on her schedule for Monday. She is expected to be in Washington, D.C. for the Senate vote on Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

