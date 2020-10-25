https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-to-immediately-fire-three-top-u-s-officials-if-he-wins-re-election-report

President Donald Trump will reportedly move to “immediately fire” three top U.S. officials if he wins re-election next month, and has additional planned replacements after those three are gone.

The three officials who Trump wants to immediately remove include FBI Director Christopher Wray, CIA Director Gina Haspel, and Defense Secretary Mark Esper, according to Axios. Wray and Haspel are reportedly “despised and distrusted” by the administration, and the president would have already fired both—starting with Wray—if not for politically damaging headlines in the run-up to next month’s elections.

“The view of Haspel in the West Wing is that she still sees her job as manipulating people and outcomes, the way she must have when she was working assets in the field,” a source told Axios. “It’s bred a lot of suspicion of her motives.”

Fox News host Tucker Carlson reported last month that Haspel was blocking the release of documents critical to understanding the origins of the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign in 2016. Multiple sources have told The Daily Wire the same thing.

