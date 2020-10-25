http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/q5vC8MJahtU/

Cars lined up for a “Trump Train” parade that cruised around Northwest Missouri on Saturday to support President Donald Trump.

The parade started in Savannah, Missouri, at Messick Park, and ended in St. Joseph, Missouri, by the Buffalo Wild Wings.

“I’ve had the idea for some time, and then I saw the Trump trains and the flotillas for Trump, and I thought it’d be really cool to just run one through the ninth legislative district, where I’m running for state representative,” Dean VanSchoiack, a candidate for the Missouri House of Representatives who organized the rally, told News-Press Now.

“We’re going to hit all the towns in the ninth district and end up at Buffalo Wild Wings and have a good time after it’s all over with,” he added.

The caravan of cars traveled 150 miles to support Trump and the Republican Party.

More than 60 people joined the parade, with some additional participants joining along the parade route.

VanSchoiack said the “Trump Train” was a reminder for those who have not voted yet to get out and vote on November 3.

The “Trump Train” parade is not the only pro-Trump vehicle rally that has taken place this weekend.

More than 1,000 people from New Jersey rallied for Trump on Saturday in a car parade and lined up along the parade route to honk at the decorated cars passing by.

In the Cleveland area, thousands drove through the I-275 loop, supporting Trump from their vehicles that same day.

