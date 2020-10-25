https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trumps-black-voter-approval-nearly-doubles-in-3-days/

This is the result of black celebs speaking out for Trump this week…

Morning Reader Data Points: National Daily Black Likely Voter Job Approval For @POTUS – October 19-23, 2020 Mon 10/19 – 25%

Tue 10/20 – 24%

Wed 10/21 – 31%

Thu 10/22 – 37%

Fri 10/23 – 46% — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) October 23, 2020

The 50 Cent Effect

A new survey found that President Donald Trump’s approval rating among likely black voters skyrocketed between Monday and Friday of this week. The results of Rasmussen Reports daily presidential tracking poll found that Trump’s approval among likely black voters went from 25 percent on Monday to 46 percent on Friday.