This isn’t bias.

This is electioneering.

Way back on Wednesday Facebook and Twitter allowed salacious video and photos of former New York City Mayor and Trump Attorney Rudy Giuliani to go viral on their platforms.

As reported earlier — A 24-year-old actress requests an interview with Rudy Giuliani in a hotel suite, where she offers him a drink, “in the bedroom” and proceeds to seduce him. Giulian happily obliges.

After the alleged 24-year-old actress, who was part of the so-called “prank,” rubs Rudy’s leg, things start to escalate, as they would for most single, red-blooded men being seduced by a beautiful 24-year-old woman who initiated the meeting in a hotel suite with cocktails. When Borat, the mastermind behind the “prank,” runs into the room to announce the bogus age of his “daughter,” the Daily Beast reports: “The startled Giuliani, who had no reason to believe his interviewer was underage, sits up abruptly and gets out of there as fast as he can.”

The leftists at Twitter and Facebook loved the story and allowed it to go viral despite the salacious nature of the report.

And, for the record, Rudy Giuliani, who is single, did NOTHING wrong by joining the beautiful 24-year-old woman for a drink in her hotel room.

Fast forward to Saturday.

Taiwanese GTV released photos and video of Hunter Biden partaking in criminal acts including illegal drugs and sexual encounters with women that he posted on his laptop.

The FBI held this computer and sat on it for several months and refused to investigate its criminal content.

This was hidden from the American public until The New York Post reported on this story 10 days ago.

G-TV released video and photos on Saturday.

But rather than allowing this information to trend on their platforms Twitter and Facebook shut it down.

The Gateway Pundit was first to post on this video — the first to be released — of Hunter Biden from his laptop from hell.

The Gateway Pundit DID NOT post any photos or video of nudity or of anyone but Hunter Biden from the video.

We tweeted this major story out to our audience–

But Twitter blocked the tweet from its platform.

Twitter then suspended our account for 12 hours for publishing a news report with a photo of Hunter Biden smoking crack.

Does anyone in their right mind believe they would do this for a Trump family member?

Just three days earlier Twitter allowed the Rudy-Borat tape to go viral!

This is nothing but electioneering by Twitter and Facebook.

They do not play fair and we all know it.

