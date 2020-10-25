https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/u-s-made-hypercar-hits-331-mph-nevada-highway/

(ZERO HEDGE) SSC North America, a US hypercar company, announced Monday that its 1,750hp Tuatara hypercar has just claimed the title of the world’s fastest production car.

The vehicle, which was piloted by professional racing driver, Oliver Webb, pushed the Tuatara “to an average speed of 316.11 mph (508.73 km/h) following two consecutive high-speed test runs of 301.07 mph (484.53 km/h) and 331.15 mph (532.93 km/h),” read the company’s press release.

Webb broke three world speed records as the car zoomed down a seven-mile stretch of Nevada highway on Saturday (Oct. 10):

