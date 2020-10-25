https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/us-senate-votes-51-48-proceed-final-vote-confirm-amy-coney-barrett-supreme-court-murkowski-collins-join-democrats/

The US Senate voted 51-38 on Sunday to proceed to confirm Amy Coney Barrett on the US Supreme Court.

Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-AL) and Susan Collins (R-MN) voted with Democrats on Sunday.

Kamala Harris was out campaigning and did not vote.

The US Senate will vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the US Supreme Court on Monday evening.

Republicans are expected to confirm Barrett on Monday.

This will put conservative justices in the majority on the court.

