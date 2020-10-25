http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/kLuZUTjtPAY/

More than 1,500 cars lined up for a pro-Trump parade in Arizona that stretched for miles, according to a video taken at the parade.

The video showed cars, trucks, and motorcycles at the parade donning their “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) hats, Trump 2020 flags, Thin Blue Line flags, and American flags all supporting President Donald Trump.

At least 1,500 vehicles went through Chandler, Queen Creek, Mesa, and Gilbert on the parade route. Dozens of people also rallied for Trump in Mesa, lining the streets and encouraging those passing by to honk their horns in support, AZ Family.com reported.

The Arizona car parade was not the only pro-Trump car parade to take place this weekend.

There have been similar events across the country, such as one in the Cincinnati area on I-275 Saturday, which drew thousands of participants, and another event in New Jersey that same day, which drew 1,000 participants.

