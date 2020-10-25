https://thehill.com/homenews/news/522680-video-shows-nypd-officers-using-patrol-vehicle-speakers-to-share-trump-2020

A New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer was suspended without pay pending an investigation into a video that appeared to show him using his patrol car’s loudspeaker to say “Trump 2020,” NBC News reported.

In a video posted on Twitter by reporter Talia Lavin, an man off camera dares a group of officers in the city’s Flatbush neighborhood to say the phrase in support of President TrumpDonald John TrumpObama slams Trump in Miami: ‘Florida Man wouldn’t even do this stuff’ Trump makes his case in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin Pence’s chief of staff tests positive for COVID-19 MORE‘s campaign again, indicating that the officers had said it before he had begun filming.

“Trump 2020,” a voice responds over a loudspeaker, presumably from the officer’s vehicle.

NYPD officers in Flatbush were allegedly saying “Trump 2020” over and over again on their patrol car’s speaker tonight. They stopped when someone started filming but couldn’t resist one more — in violation of the NYPD’s policy against endorsing candidates on duty. pic.twitter.com/BJMv4UCvnd — talia ‘stop filming faces’ jane (@itsa_talia) October 25, 2020

The department told NBC News on Sunday that the unnamed officer had been suspended, while Police Commissioner Dermot Shea called the officer’s conduct “unacceptable” in a tweet.

“Law Enforcement must remain apolitical, it is essential in our role to serve ALL New Yorkers regardless of any political beliefs. It is essential for New Yorkers to trust their Police,” Shea added. “Updates to follow after initial investigation.”

One hundred percent unacceptable. Period. Law Enforcement must remain apolitical, it is essential in our role to serve ALL New Yorkers regardless of any political beliefs. It is essential for New Yorkers to trust their Police. Updates to follow after initial investigation. https://t.co/C4zyVYWZvN — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) October 25, 2020

NYPD officials did not immediately return a request for confirmation from The Hill Sunday afternoon.

“Let me be clear: ANY NYPD Officer pushing ANY political agenda while on duty will face consequences. We will act fast here, and this will not be tolerated,” added the city’s mayor, Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioMedian rent in Manhattan falls below ,000 for first time in nearly a decade De Blasio’s obsession with racial balance in schools has a clear victim: Asian students Citigroup executive to run for NYC mayor: report MORE (D).

Let me be clear: ANY NYPD Officer pushing ANY political agenda while on duty will face consequences. We will act fast here, and this will not be tolerated. https://t.co/c2cXwL2wUx — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) October 25, 2020

