The abuse heaped on Jewish supporters for President Trump during their massive car caravan through New York City has been astonishing. A liberal mob attacked the supporters and threw paint on their cars, apparently near Trump Tower. The liberal mob screamed at the Jews, “We don’t want you here!”

One video from earlier in the day shows someone hurling eggs or rocks at the Trump supporters’ cars as they drove under a scenic overlook. The short video shows the person wearing a light brown coat throwing at least two eggs or rocks as the Trump cars passed underneath.

Another video shows someone throwing eggs:

Libtard snowflake throwing eggs at the Jewish Trump car parade in Brooklyn, NY. Today is going to be hard if you’re a Trump hater in NYC I would recommend they stay home for tha day. pic.twitter.com/cnIt7rpZ9p — Mark Kennedy 🇺🇸 (@RealMarkKennedy) October 25, 2020

This egg thrower filmed himself in the act and bragged about it:

The thug first locked his Twitter account and then deleted it.

