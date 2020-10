https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/education/virginia-military-academy-leader-resigns-amid-racism-allegations?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The superintendent of the Virginia Military Institute submitted his resignation Monday morning amid allegations of systemic racism at the 181-year-old institution.

The resignation of Retired Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III was confirmed by the school’s Board of Visitors to The Washington Post.

