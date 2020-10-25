https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/washington-post-media-report-hunter-biden-leaks-foreign-disinformation-even-probably-isnt/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) An analysis piece in the Washington Post stated journalists should treat the leaked emails allegedly recovered from Hunter Biden’s laptop as a foreign disinformation campaign, even if the claim lacks evidence.

“Take a step back, and the Russian interference of 2016 holds valuable lessons on what to do and what not to do in 2020,” wrote Thomas Rid in the Washington Post under the paper’s “Perspective” section. “We must treat the Hunter Biden leaks as if they were a foreign intelligence operation — even if they probably aren’t.”

“What an incredible admission in the Washington Post, wow. The hubris it must take to issue journalistic marching orders this contrived in full view of the public,” Daily Caller editor Geoffrey Ingersoll said of the Washington Post’s article on Twitter.

