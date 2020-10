https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/watch-biden-cuts-off-reporter-question-hunter/

(BREITBART) Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden cut off a Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, television reporter on Saturday who was attempting to ask a question about his son, Hunter Biden.

WYOU reporter Andy Mehalshick began saying, “Questions and controversy continue today about Hunter Biden, your son,” before Biden jumped on him:

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook