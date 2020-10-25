https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/watch-biden-snaps-reporter-asks-hunter-no-controversy-son/

Joe Biden snapped at a reporter who dared to ask him about his son Hunter, whose shady business dealings and drug-filled selfie porn flooded the internet on Saturday.

Biden did not let WYOU reporter Andy Mehalshick get through his question before snapping during an event on Saturday.

“Questions and controversy continue today about Hunter Biden, your son,” Mehalshick began.

“There is no controversy,” he interjected. “That’s all a lie.”

“It’s a flat lie because the president has nothing else to run on. If you noticed, while the American people are talking about what’s happening to their families; he has no plan and at the debate, he has no plan,” Biden said. “Everything from Wall Street Journal, other major news outlet said what he is saying is simply not true about my son, but it’s classic Trump.”

Biden does not want you to believe your own eyes.

Of course, Biden is the one who is lying, as leaked emails have revealed deep levels of corruption and homemade porn of his son smoking crack with prostitutes is all over the internet.

