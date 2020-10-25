http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/j_hwlTFu-QM/

The Cowboys quarterback situation went from bad to worse on Sunday, after Andy Dalton was knocked out of the game against the Washington Football Team following a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit.

Dalton, who is only playing because of a season-ending injury to starter Dak Prescott, was racing to convert a third down in the middle of the third quarter, down 22-3. Washington linebacker Jon Bostic launched himself at Dalton’s head and shoulder area after the quarterback had already begun his slide. The impact slammed Dalton’s head on the field as he lay there motionless for a moment after the play.

WATCH:

From bad to worse for Andy Dalton… pic.twitter.com/d3IGuXh6ou — Joey Hayden (@_joeyhayden) October 25, 2020

Andy Dalton took a nasty hit to the head pic.twitter.com/Yg913OGotr — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 25, 2020

The injury cart immediately came out for Dalton. Bostic was ejected from the game. The Football Team is leading the Cowboys 25-3 in the fourth quarter.

