A “Jews for Trump” vehicle rally rolled through the streets of New York City on Sunday afternoon — and met with violence from left-wing counter-demonstrators in Manhattan.
According to Yeshiva World News, “1,000 cars boasting Trump flags from Monsey, Flatbush, Boro Park and Manhattan” were expected to participate, culminating in a rally in Marine Park, Brooklyn.
Some participants began in Monsey, New York, some 60 miles away:
This is the New York Jews for Trump caravan. pic.twitter.com/4nhheyLl1r
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 25, 2020
Others launched from Brooklyn. Mark Kennedy, narrating on Periscope, said: “We’ve had enough. Enough of the antisemitism … and just enough of this communist crap.
“This is the first time I’ve thing such a thing in my lifetime, and it’s just amazing,” he said, referring to the parade. It’s unity, love, everyone is happy, everyone is excited — you know? This is America.”
However, not everyone was happy — at least, not in Manhattan, where black-clad counter-demonstrators attacked the caravan:
BREAKING IN MANHATTAN. Anti-Trump protesters rip flags off vehicles part of the #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy. Throw red paint on vehicles, punch Trump supporters. @realDonaldTrump @TrumpWarRoom pic.twitter.com/qbCeMKWWl9
— NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020
More from brawl in Manhattan when anti-Trump protesters attack #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy pic.twitter.com/KUPratW4Mf
— NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020
Others hurled rocks and eggs at the caravan, or fired pepper spray:
More rocks thrown at #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy in Brooklyn. @realDonaldTrump @NYPDnews @TrumpWarRoom pic.twitter.com/SIOmFETQN7
— NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020
Eggs thrown on #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/IvMC4uGXKN
— NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020
Woman arrested for spraying pepper spray at the #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy on 5 Avenue in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/kfrwaLTJgT
— NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020
The caravan eventually made its way to Brooklyn, to raucous cheers:
#JewsForTrump on the Brooklyn Bridge pic.twitter.com/j3dSowVqj4
— NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020
RIGHT HERE in NYC!!! The silent majority is coming out strong! There are more Republicans in NYC than you think. NYC is turning RED and we are for TRUMP!!! 🇺🇸
pic.twitter.com/LLEW5JMipc
— Andrea Catsimatidis (@AJ_Cats_) October 25, 2020
Around one thousand vehicles in the #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy are now in Midwood Brooklyn heading to their final destination to Marine Park for an impromptu #MAGA rally pic.twitter.com/7rIJ6HOHsl
— NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020
In Brooklyn #JewsForTrump despite the anti Semitic pushback. pic.twitter.com/2UGelfK0Yw
— Ami Magazine (@Ami_Magazine) October 25, 2020
Trump supporters are TAKING OVER NYC!!! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/bC2iudkAXx
— Andrea Catsimatidis (@AJ_Cats_) October 25, 2020
Other pro-Trump events took place throughout the country, including Los Angeles:
Unbelievable! A huge Trump Rally in #LosAngeles! Biden’s country turning #Republican.. pic.twitter.com/uHU1esgIux
— beenewsdaily (@BeeNewsDaily) October 25, 2020
President Trump has tweeted his support for some of the rallies, including a “MAGA-GRAS” in Long Island on Sunday.
