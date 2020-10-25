https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/watch-trump-plays-biden-hairy-legs-video-new-hampshire-rally/

President Donald Trump’s campaign played the infamous and creepy video of Joe Biden talking about children playing with his leg hair on the jumbotron at his New Hampshire rally.

The ‘Make America Great Again’ rally took place at the crowded Pro Star Aviation in the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.

Last December, Biden, a 77-year-old grandfather, was speaking at a campaign stop when he told the unsettling story from his time as a lifeguard and talked about how he loves when children jump on his lap.

“By the way, you know, I sit on the stand and it’d get hot. I got a lot of — I got hairy legs that turn blonde in the sun,” Biden said. “And the kids used to come up and reach in the pool and rub my leg down so it was straight and then watch the hair come back up again.”

TRENDING: BREAKING: China’s GTV Releases Videos of Hunter Biden Sex Tapes while Smoking Crack

He concluded his tale by saying, “I love kids jumping on my lap.”

Trump just played the Biden hairy legs video at his New Hampshire rally… pic.twitter.com/UCkwhjBWy3 — Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) October 25, 2020

During Trump’s rally on Sunday, they played Biden’s comments along with hilarious clip art to really drive his statements home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

