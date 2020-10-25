https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/wayne-root-michael-dukakis-election-2020/

By Wayne Allyn Root

I’ve been calling this the Michael Dukakis election of 2020 for months now. All through the summer with Biden up by double digits, just like Dukakis.

That was before Rudy Guliani announced he had the infamous Hunter Biden laptop with a treasure trove of emails implicating Biden in a massive pay-for-play conspiracy and identifying Biden as “the Big Guy”- a partner in business with the Chinese Communist Party.

That was before Hunter Biden’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski announced he can prove Biden had a piece of all the dirty deals. He’s now meeting with the FBI.

TRENDING: BREAKING: China’s GTV Releases Videos of Hunter Biden Sex Tapes while Smoking Crack

That was before President Trump dominated Joe Biden in Thursday night’s presidential debate.

That was before Joe Biden announced in that debate that he plans to destroy the oil industry. Biden just lost every oil and energy state (see Pennsylvania) and the votes of millions of oil industry employees.

Back to Michael Dukakis. Remember him? In 1988 he was the Democrat presidential candidate. He led George H.W. Bush by 17 points over the summer. Seventeen. Remember that number. It’s significant.

On Election Day 1988, Republican Bush destroyed Dukakis. Bush won by 7 points. That’s a 24- point turnaround. More importantly, Bush beat Dukakis by 426-111 in an electoral landslide. Bush won 40 states.

Think about that for a moment. Down by 17. Then winning just under a 4 to 1 electoral landslide.

That’s pretty close to what I predict is about to happen in this 2020 Trump-Biden race.

Keep in mind as I make this prediction, still almost every poll shows a big lead for Biden. Still, Politico reports a massive Democrat early-vote lead in swing states. Still, Peggy Noonan writes in the Wall Street Journal, “Biden has a formidable lead…” Still, the Biden team is measuring the curtains in the White House- just like Hillary and Dukakis did. The Wall Street Journal reports “Biden Team Prepares for Potentially Bumpy Transition.” The DC Swamp “experts” clearly believe it’s over.

Funny how history doesn’t just repeat itself, it rhymes.

Folks, this is Dukakis all over again. And of course, Hillary in 2016. How quickly they forget.

The NBC/Wall Street Journal poll showed Trump losing by 17 only two weeks ago. Most other polls showed double digit leads. As Peggy Noonan puts it, “formidable.”

Except there’s a fly in the ointment. Just like four years ago, the experts have it all wrong. History proves whichever candidate leads with enthusiasm, wins. Trump holds two rallies a day with tens of thousands attending. Waiting all night in line to see their hero. Trump car parades and boat parades feature thousands of cars and boats. In Miami in consecutive weeks, Trump car parades brought out 35,000 and 75,000 cars. These are fans who would walk on broken glass to fight for Trump.

Meanwhile Biden and Kamala Harris keep showing up to rallies with 10 people, covered in masks, in socially distant circles. How depressing. Biden’s car parade in Miami attracted 15 cars, the day after Trump attracted 35,000 cars.

Folks, this is a carbon copy of Hillary four years ago. Except much worse. Much less enthusiasm. Much more depressing. I didn’t think that was possible.

Yet the DC Swamp media is clueless. They don’t see it coming. They have no idea.

What’s happening? It’s what I named in 2016 “the Whisper Vote” except this time squared, times 1000. In 2016 many Trump voters were afraid to say out loud they voted for Trump. They were scared of the stigma, of being called a “racist.”

Fast forward to today. It’s been four years of vicious media assaults on Trump. Four years of impeachment attempts. Four years of calling Trump a “Nazi” “Hitler” and “KKK.” Four years of liberals on social media begging for Trump’s death or assassination. And lately, it’s been riots, looting, burning, entire downtown business districts held hostage, attacks on police and Trump supporters, and surging murder and violent crime rates. Add in censorship and banning by Twitter, Facebook and the rest of Silicon Valley. And Trump supporters ostracized, losing their jobs and careers.

And we all know liberals have plans in place to burn American cities to the ground if Trump wins. They’ve made it clear the revolution begins the day after the election.

So, you think in 2020, anyone, anywhere, wants to tell a stranger that they’re voting for Trump? This is so far beyond 2016 it’s laughable. This is pre-Civil War.

Trust me. The polls are dead wrong. This is a revolution alright. The entire middle class and “Silent Majority” is voting for Trump. In private, in secret, in that voting booth. Yes, suburban mothers tell pollsters they’re voting for Biden. Once in that voting booth, once the curtain closes, they’re voting overwhelmingly for Trump.

The polls no longer matter. The voters don’t talk to pollsters. They whisper.

An electoral landslide is coming for Trump. It’s the Michael Dukakis election all over again. With a touch of Hillary.

Wayne Allyn Root is known as “the Conservative Warrior.” He is a best-selling conservative author and the host of the nationally-syndicated conservative talk radio show, “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” heard daily on USA Radio Network from 6 PM to 9 PM EST. Listen live at http://usaradio.com/wayne-allyn-root/ or “on demand” 24/7 at iHeartRadio.com. Wayne’s latest book, “TRUMP RULES” is available on November 10th, 2020.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

