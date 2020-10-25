https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/522642-meadows-dodges-questions-on-pences-office-outbreak-continued

White House chief of staff Mark MeadowsMark Randall MeadowsSenate Health Committee chair asks Cuomo, Newsom to ‘stop second guessing’ FDA on vaccine efficacy Sunday shows preview: Trump, Biden gear up for final sprint to Election Day Trump hasn’t asked Barr to open investigation into Bidens, McEnany says MORE declined to say how many people in Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceOvernight Health Care: Following debate, Biden hammers Trump on coronavirus | Study: Universal mask-wearing could save 130,000 lives | Finger-pointing picks up in COVID-19 relief fight Democrats play defense, GOP goes on attack after Biden oil comments McConnell tees up Barrett nomination, setting up rare weekend session MORE’s office have contracted the coronavirus during a contentious CNN interview, while defending the decision to keep Pence on the road in the presidential campaign’s final stretch.

In response to questioning from anchor Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperNY Times slammed for glowing Farrakhan op-ed: ‘You would think he was a gentleman’ Democrats condemn Trump’s rhetoric against Michigan governor as allies defend rally Illinois governor blames Trump’s allies for state’s wrong direction on coronavirus MORE about the number of positive cases, Meadows said “we don’t give out that kind of information.”

Meadows reiterated the White House’s argument that Pence serves as an essential worker and therefore is permitted to continue campaigning as Election Day looms.

When asked how campaigning is “essential work,” Meadows said, “Well, actually he’s not just campaigning, he’s working,” citing the administration’s Middle East peace agreement.

Pence’s chief of staff Marc Short and adviser Marty Obst have both tested positive for COVID-19. Pence has tested negative for the virus.

Cases across the country are spiking just more than a week before Election Day. President Trump Donald John TrumpObama slams Trump in Miami: ‘Florida Man wouldn’t even do this stuff’ Trump makes his case in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin Pence’s chief of staff tests positive for COVID-19 MORE‘s handling of the virus has been the dominant issue in the campaign, with Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenObama slams Trump in Miami: ‘Florida Man wouldn’t even do this stuff’ Trump makes his case in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin Brad Pitt narrates Biden ad airing during World Series MORE hammering the White House over how it has dealt with the pandemic.

Meadows and Tapper frequently talked over one another during the interview.

Tapper pressed Meadows on Pence’s campaigning, to which the chief of staff responded, “I’m not saying he’s not campaigning. I’m saying that is only part of what he’s doing.”

“As we look at that, essential personnel, whether it’s the vice president of the United States or anyone else, has to continue on,” Meadows added.

Meadows said Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines indicate that essential personnel like Pence can do their jobs while wearing a mask.

“I can tell you that what he’s doing is wearing a mask, socially distancing and when he goes up to speak he will take the mask off, put it back on,” he said.

Pence held a rally in Tallahassee, Fla. on Saturday and did not have a mask on while speaking.

Tapper also confronted Meadows about a New York Times report that said the White House chief of staff wanted to keep news of an outbreak in Pence’s office under wraps, which Meadows said “obviously” wasn’t “a report.”

