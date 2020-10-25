http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7Vbod4a3nOE/

Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that President Donald Trump sought “to undermine the foundational principles of this country.”

She associated that accusation with what she labeled his “anti-American” rhetoric.

At the last presidential debate, Trump said, “Take a look at what’s happening with your friend in Michigan, where her husband is the only one allowed to do anything. It’s been like a prison.”

Anchor Chis Wallace said, “You had criticized the president, asking him to tone down the rhetoric, take down the heat discussing this. What did you think when he brought you up again in a debate watched by tens of millions of people?”

Whitmer said, “Well, we are just days since the plot to kidnap and try and kill me was revealed. 14 people have been arrested. First, I want to acknowledge the incredible work of the FBI and the Michigan state police. But I also want to acknowledge that rhetoric like this contributes to bringing up the heat. I have asked the White House since April to bring the heat down. That’s when the death threat started. We now know that my good friend Mike DeWine, Republican governor of Ohio, has been receiving threats. We know the people on both sides of the aisle who are just to do their jobs and save lives, like Dr. Fauci, have received threats.”

“This kind of rhetoric is anti-American, and it seeks to undermine the foundational principles of this country was founded on in combination with ridiculing your profession, undermining our military, misusing them,” she continued. “All of these are efforts that will create such division and political and regime cleavage, it’s going to be hard for us as a nation to come back together, but if anyone can do it, I know it’s Joe Biden.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

