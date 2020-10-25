https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/wj-live-journalism-school-cancels-student-telling-truth-jacob-blake/
Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live” by getting it delivered directly to your inbox! Subscribe to the “WJ Live” newsletter.
Full Episode Details
Description:
A journalism student in Arizona shared a simple tweet providing more context surrounding the shooting of Jacob Blake. Her school quickly removed her from a management position for violating “social media guidelines.” Sadly, her story isn’t an outlier.
TRENDING: If Democrats sweep, here’s an alternative to civil war
In this episode:
- 0:47 — Rae’Lee Klein was removed from her job for sharing important context on the Jacob Blake arrest.
- 15:40 — Did Trump go too far when he called CNN “dumb bastards” during an Arizona rally?
- 29:11 — Why is Facebook continuing to stay silent after censoring the story about Hunter Biden’s emails?
Quotes from this episode:
“The left is only interested in championing the causes of women who believe as they do.” — George Upper [Editor: 00:03:28]
“As a woman where the left champions for you all the time, wants to empower you, the minute you say you’re a conservative woman, they want to shut you down. They don’t want to hear it.” —Rae’Lee Klein [00:05:15]
“I think censorship is shining bright and beautiful our in our nation right now, which is very, very disappointing to see not only as a journalist who got into the field to bring truth and integrity back to the organization and the career field, but as a young American who is very proud of their country and very proud of everything it stands for.” — Rae’Lee Klein [00:06:10]
“One side gets completely bullied in silence and the other side gets uplifted and promoted.” — Rae’Lee Klein [00:08:07]
“The entire point of journalism is to hold the powerful accountable, especially in how they treat the weak.” — Josh Manning [00:13:33]
“I think a lot of people just feel so stifled and so just defeated from it because it is a very large, quote unquote, monster that we’re up against here. But I don’t think it’s impossible.” — Rae’Lee Klein [00:23:53]
“It doesn’t matter that Goliath is the one making it wrong. If you’re a little David, you still have to stand up to it. You still have to fight for what’s right.” — Rae’Lee Klein [25:40]
Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live” by getting it delivered directly to your inbox! Subscribe to the “WJ Live” newsletter.
This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.