A massive car parade organized by Jewish supporters of President Trump shocked liberals as they headed across the Brooklyn Bridge into Manhattan in New York City. Video clips posted by activist Mark Kennedy to Twitter show cars festooned with US flags and Trump banners being jeered by liberals and at one point being egged. Kennedy said the parade “stretches for miles” and also received positive reactions. A Fox News worker also reported the parade goes on for miles.

UPDATE at end: An angry bicyclist punched the car window of a Trump supporter in the parade. No damage done.

Trump car parade organized by Jewish supporters crosses the Brooklyn Bridge into Manhattan, Screen image via Mark Kennedy/Twitter

Videos:

UPDATE:

Fox News guy says parade is miles long:

Post announcing the parade and schedule:

