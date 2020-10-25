https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/wow-massive-jewish-trump-supporters-car-parade-brooklyn-bridge-new-york-city/

A massive car parade organized by Jewish supporters of President Trump shocked liberals as they headed across the Brooklyn Bridge into Manhattan in New York City. Video clips posted by activist Mark Kennedy to Twitter show cars festooned with US flags and Trump banners being jeered by liberals and at one point being egged. Kennedy said the parade “stretches for miles” and also received positive reactions. A Fox News worker also reported the parade goes on for miles.

UPDATE at end: An angry bicyclist punched the car window of a Trump supporter in the parade. No damage done.

Trump car parade organized by Jewish supporters crosses the Brooklyn Bridge into Manhattan, Screen image via Mark Kennedy/Twitter

Videos:

MAGA car parade in Brooklyn wait and see. Epic!!! pic.twitter.com/PVeue7ZpXz — Mark Kennedy 🇺🇸 (@RealMarkKennedy) October 25, 2020

Libtard snowflake throwing eggs at the Jewish Trump car parade in Brooklyn, NY. Today is going to be hard if you're a Trump hater in NYC I would recommend they stay home for tha day. pic.twitter.com/cnIt7rpZ9p — Mark Kennedy 🇺🇸 (@RealMarkKennedy) October 25, 2020

Trump car rally stretches for miles in deep Blue NYC. #JewsForTrump

@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/VxwghxxA5Z — Mark Kennedy 🇺🇸 (@RealMarkKennedy) October 25, 2020

Orthodox Jewish community is coming out full force today in support of President @realDonaldTrump warning to Cuomo & Blasio you might want to take the day off. #4MoreYears pic.twitter.com/pJISAfEXOY — Mark Kennedy 🇺🇸 (@RealMarkKennedy) October 25, 2020

Hey Liberals we’re not intimidated by you any more its time we take back NY from you haters. pic.twitter.com/qguDhoFRst — Mark Kennedy 🇺🇸 (@RealMarkKennedy) October 25, 2020

We’ve never seen anything like it, Brooklyn Bridge covered with Trump cars, we’re coming out in force, stay home if you don’t like what you see, NYC is coming home baby!!! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/J0rZfWDhld — Mark Kennedy 🇺🇸 (@RealMarkKennedy) October 25, 2020

Guys, this isn’t Alabama or Texas, this is NYC I’m not kidding, the silent majority won’t be silenced anymore, to Cuomo and Blasio you ain’t see nothing yet. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/qzJDIsnsYm — Mark Kennedy 🇺🇸 (@RealMarkKennedy) October 25, 2020

Some Positivity too, people are fired up for Trump. Landslide? pic.twitter.com/kLM88kZMxS — Mark Kennedy 🇺🇸 (@RealMarkKennedy) October 25, 2020

UPDATE:

This man is so upset that a #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy practically shut down the Brooklyn Bridge while heading to Manhattan, that he began punching vehicles. @NYPDnews @realDonaldTrump @TrumpWarRoom pic.twitter.com/6kSZKUoa0F — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

Fox News guy says parade is miles long:

This isn’t Pensacola or even Pennsylvania. This is just 10 seconds of a Trump car parade on NEW YORK CITY’s FDR Drive today that stretched miles from Midtown all the way to the Brooklyn Bridge. Unbelievable enthusiasm for @realDonaldTrump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/CqZ92bMMJj — Joe Shikhman (@JoeShikhman) October 25, 2020

Post announcing the parade and schedule:

New York For #Trump Car Parade. Join the biggest car parade in #NYC , which will take place tomorrow. Read the schedule👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/qbeU5KzQgH — Heshy Tischler (@HeshyTischlerNY) October 24, 2020

