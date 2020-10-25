https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/wth-biden-campaign-promoting-rallies-florida-polling-stations-kamala-harris-campaigns-voters-line-ohio/

The Biden campaign is not having much success at their campaign rallies. Even Barack Obama couldn’t bring in more than 80 people to his rally yesterday in Florida.

So the Biden campaign decided on Saturday to start moving their rallies to the polling stations in Florida.

They sent out a flyer on social media on Saturday promoting their rallies at several early voting locations.

The rallies are planned in Miami, Doral and Hialeah Florida on Sunday.

On Saturday Kamala was screaming at people in line to vote in Ohio!

We the people have the power at the ballot box. Thanks for a great day Ohio! pic.twitter.com/wWsSwTuD8n — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 25, 2020

Is this even legal?

There used to be laws about campaigning at polling sites?

